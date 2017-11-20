World

Belarus arrests Ukrainian journalist on spying charges

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:06 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MINSK, Belarus

Belarus' domestic security agency says it has arrested a Ukrainian journalist on spying charges.

The agency, which still goes under its Soviet-era name, KGB, said that Ukrainian Radio correspondent Pavel Sharoiko has been in custody since his arrest in Minsk on Oct. 25.

KGB spokesman Dmitry Pobyarzhin said Monday that Sharoiko is accused of setting up a network of agents collecting military-political information. He added the KGB found incriminating evidence during a search in Sharoiko's apartment, but wouldn't elaborate on what Belarusian secrets he was trying to obtain.

Pobyarzhin said that Sharoiko confessed that he was a Ukrainian spy agency officer working under journalistic cover.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ukraine has refrained from commenting on the case. A Ukrainian diplomat accused of working as Sharoiko's handler has been ordered to leave Belarus.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

    Police footage filmed with an infrared helicopter camera recently captured two kangaroos fighting in the bushland of Victoria, Australia. They released the video on Tuesday.

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Here's how Hurricane Maria blasting Caribbean island of Guadeloupe looks, sounds like 0:49

Here's how Hurricane Maria blasting Caribbean island of Guadeloupe looks, sounds like
Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 0:21

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane

View More Video