He collapsed at an ATM. For 20 minutes, bank customers stepped over his dying body.

An 83-year-old man collapsed while standing at a bank, but as he lay dying on the floor he was ignored by four other bank customers.
Some even stepped over the critically injured man to avoid his body in the middle of the bank.
The man had been trying to transfer money using one of the bank’s automated machines, according to Deutsche Welle, when he slipped and hit his head against the tile floor. He twice tried to stand up, but fell both times and then lay unconscious on the floor, security footage shows.
The fifth customer to encounter him finally called for medical help, 20 minutes after the man collapsed according to the BBC. The man died of his injuries a week later.
Now, a German court has ordered three of the customers who ignored the man to pay fines for violating a German law that requires those who see a medical emergency to respond to it—whether by alerting emergency medical services, or providing first aid on their own.
The ordeal occurred at a branch of Deutsche Bank, and sparked debate across Germany, BBC reports.
Two of the defendants charged with ignoring the man told the court they believed he was homeless, according to BBC. One of those defendants said she had been harassed by homeless people in the bank before.
The prosecutor questioned that argument, though, noting that the man was dressed well and was splayed on the floor in the middle of the walkway.
“The duty to help a fellow human being was blatantly violated,” said Nina Rezai, one of the prosecutors, adding that the hefty fines demonstrate that “we’re not going in the direction of a society that looks away.”
The defendants—a woman and two men—were charged with fines ranging from $2,865 to $4,300, according to the Associated Press.
“Nobody wanted to help,” the judge in the case said in justifying the fines, according to the BBC.
A medical report found that the injuries the man sustained in his falls were so severe that even had a medic arrived earlier, he would have died from the injuries.
