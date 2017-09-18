World

Yemen officials: Airstrike by Saudi-led coalition kills 12

By AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press

September 18, 2017 3:06 AM

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni medical officials and tribesmen say an airstrike this weekend by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels killed 12 civilians in central Marib province.

They say four children and four women were among those killed on Saturday. The attack hit a car in the Harib al-Qaramesh area, along the only route used by civilians to escape the fighting but that is also near rebel military installations.

Several civilians were also wounded in the raid. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations; the tribesmen decline to give their names, fearing reprisals.

The Saudi coalition has since 2015 waged a blistering air campaign against the Houthis and their allies, while enforcing an air and sea blockade of Yemen, where the rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video