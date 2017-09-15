In this undated image issued Friday Sept. 15, 2017, by The Financial Times, showing British journalist Paul McClean who is thought to have died when attacked by a crocodile while holidaying in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan navy divers on Friday Sept. 15, 2017, found the body of McClean, a reporter for the Financial Times, after he went missing in a lagoon near the city of Panama, Sri Lanka, on Thursday afternoon.
In this undated image issued Friday Sept. 15, 2017, by The Financial Times, showing British journalist Paul McClean who is thought to have died when attacked by a crocodile while holidaying in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan navy divers on Friday Sept. 15, 2017, found the body of McClean, a reporter for the Financial Times, after he went missing in a lagoon near the city of Panama, Sri Lanka, on Thursday afternoon. Financial Times via AP Charlie Bibby
In this undated image issued Friday Sept. 15, 2017, by The Financial Times, showing British journalist Paul McClean who is thought to have died when attacked by a crocodile while holidaying in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan navy divers on Friday Sept. 15, 2017, found the body of McClean, a reporter for the Financial Times, after he went missing in a lagoon near the city of Panama, Sri Lanka, on Thursday afternoon. Financial Times via AP Charlie Bibby

World

Crocodile suspected in death of UK reporter in Sri Lanka

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 7:26 PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan navy divers on Friday found the body of a British journalist who is believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while holidaying with friends on a beach.

Police said Paul Stewart McClean, a reporter for the Financial Times, went missing in a lagoon near the city of Panama on Thursday.

They said McClean, 24, was reported missing after he had walked some distance from his friends. The Financial Times said on its website that officials told his friends he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile.

The cause of death is yet to be established. Officials in the British Embassy in Colombo have been informed, police said.

Panama beach, about 300 kilometers (190 miles) southeast of the capital, Colombo, is famous for surfing and other beach sports.

James Lamont, the Financial Times' managing editor, described McClean as "a talented, energetic and dedicated young journalist" who had "a great career ahead of him."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video