Ranking Chinese leader replaced amid reports of probe

In this March 13, 2017 photo, the then-party secretary of Chongqing, Sun Zhengcai, attends a plenary session of China's National People's Congress NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. A Chinese politician considered a potential future leader has been replaced as head of the central mega-city of Chongqing amid reports he is facing a graft investigation. The Chongqing government said on its website Saturday, July 15, 2017, that Sun Zhengcai was being replaced as head of the city's Communist Party committee by Chen Min-er.