Teen charged in London acid attacks as UK plans crackdown

This is an image made available by Sarah Cobbold of the scene of an acid attack in London early Thursday July 13, 2017. Police said that five linked acid attacks by men on mopeds in London have left several people injured _ the latest in a spate of such crimes that have alarmed residents and politicians. The Metropolitan Police force says the 90-minute spree began late Thursday when Two men on a moped tossed a noxious substance into the face of a 32-year-old moped driver, then jumped on his vehicle and drove away. Sarah Cobbold via AP)