Chechen leader invokes damnation for gay persecution claims

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov smiles before an international friendly soccer match between Russia and Romania in Grozny, Russia. Chechnya's strongman leader in a new interview, released on Friday, July 14, 2017, has harshly denounced claims that the Russian republic has tortured and killed gay men, denying that there are even any homosexual men in his region. Denis Tyrin, File AP Photo