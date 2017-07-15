The Latest: 7,400 civil servants dismissed in Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt anniversary, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 14, 2017. Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Erdogan, with a series of events honouring some 250 people who were killed across Turkey while trying to oppose coup-plotters. Pool Photo via AP Presidency Press Service