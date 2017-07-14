World

July 14, 2017 5:35 AM

Fernanda becomes a Category 2 hurricane in eastern Pacific

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Hurricane Fernanda has grown into a Category 2 storm off Mexico's west coast but does not pose any immediate threat to land as it heads farther out into the Pacific.

The U.S National Hurricane Center forecasts that Fernanda will continue to strengthen and is likely to become a major hurricane later Friday.

The storm's center was located about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula on Friday morning. Its maximum sustained winds have reached 100 mph (155 kph).

Fernanda was moving westward at 12 mph (19 kph).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video