World

July 14, 2017 4:06 AM

Security incident at US Consulate in Istanbul, 1 detained

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

A Turkish media report says police have detained a man who entered the grounds of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul by jumping over a fence.

The consulate issued an emergency message reporting Friday's incident and asking U.S. citizens to stay away, but provided no additional details. The statement said Turkish authorities and the consulate's security staff were "responding to a potential security incident."

Hurriyet newspaper said the suspect was not carrying any weapons, and allegedly said he was lost.

