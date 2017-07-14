World

July 14, 2017 4:06 AM

Changes in Catalonia's government ahead of vote on secession

The Associated Press
MADRID

Catalonia's leader, Carles Puigdemont, is reshuffling his cabinet to strengthen the regional government in the final stretch toward a referendum on independence promised for Oct. 1.

Spain's government says the vote is unconstitutional and has pledged to prosecute officials who take formal steps to hold it.

Puigdemont told reporters Friday that he is replacing three councilors in charge of security, presidency and education, as well as the cabinet's secretary, in order to "reinforce" the government of the northeastern region.

A law drafted by the ruling nationalist Catalan parties would enable declaring independence from Spain within 48 hours of winning the referendum no matter how many voters turn out.

The law needs to be approved by regional lawmakers. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has described it as an "authoritarian delirium."

