World

July 13, 2017 11:07 PM

Troops foil attack on Pakistan army camp, 2 soldiers wounded

By MUNIR AHMED Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistani security officials say two suicide bombers have attacked a military camp in northwest Pakistan, triggering a shootout in which the attackers were killed and two soldiers wounded.

The officials said the attack took place Friday morning. One of the attackers detonated his suicide vest and the other was killed by snipers deployed at the camp in the Khyber tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to media.

No army spokesman was immediately available for comment.

Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militant group, in a statement claimed responsibility but he gave no further details.

Pakistani security forces have carried out several offenses against Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups in Khyber but violence has continued.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video