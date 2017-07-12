‘Maps will need to be redrawn’: One of the largest icebergs ever recorded breaks free

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause 0:26 Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 1:04 Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest 2:36 Terror in Brussels 1:50 Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia 1:24 Train makes a stop at Save Mart Center 3:20 Clovis boy with rare condition survives with the help of the Affordable Care Act 0:54 At just over 100 percent, Millerton Lake spills over the top 2:22 A look back at Chowchilla school bus kidnapping (July 15, 1976) Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A giant ice sheet that scientists had been monitoring for years broke off from Antarctica, creating a Delaware-sized iceberg in the Southern Ocean. NASA reported the change would not lead to increased sea levels immediately, but warned that it would now be easier for glaciers on the Antarctic continent to move towards the sea. ESA/Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by A. Hogg/CPOM/Priestly Centre via Storyful

