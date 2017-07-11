World

July 11, 2017 2:26 AM

Patriot missiles deployed in NATO exercises in Baltics

The Associated Press
VILNIUS, Lithuania

Lithuania's Defense Ministry says that long-range Patriot missiles are being deployed for the first time in NATO military exercises in the Baltic republics.

The Tobruq Legacy 2017 drill, which began Tuesday, involves troops and air defense systems from five NATO countries, including Britain, the U.S., Latvia, and Poland.

The ministry says the deployment "demonstrates the steadfast U.S. commitment to the security of Lithuania and its high readiness to send strategic capabilities" to the Baltic Sea region.

Lithuania, which borders the Kaliningrad exclave, the home of the Russian Baltic fleet, has deep concerns about Moscow's military muscle in the area.

NATO allies are deploying some 4,000 troops in the three Baltic states and Poland to counter Russia's presence in the area. The drill runs through July 22.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:26

Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure”
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video