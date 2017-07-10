Bones found near wreckage of US bomber in Croatia

In this photo taken Saturday, July 8, 2017, provided by Croatian Defense Ministry, Croatian Navy ships are anchored in the waters near the Adriatic island of Vis. Divers have located human bones near the wreckage of a U.S. bomber that crashed in the Adriatic Sea in Croatia in 1944. The discovery was made last week at the site of the crash of The Tulsamerican, the last B-24 Liberator bomber built in Tulsa, Oklahoma, near the end of World War II. Croatian Ministry of Defense via AP)