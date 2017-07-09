Turkish opposition leader's 25-day march to end with rally

A woman supporter tries to reach Kemal Kilicdaroglu, white cap at center, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, on his 400-kilometer

250-mile) "March for Justice", in the outskirts of Istanbul, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Many thousands of people have joined the march, led by Kilicdaroglu from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison, began to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies and the large-scale government crackdown on opponents in the wake of July 2016's failed coup attempt.