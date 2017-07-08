Roadside bomb kills 2 police in Egypt's Sinai

Men and boys pray over the coffin of a soldier, who was killed a day earlier in the restive Sinai Peninsula, during a funeral ceremony in the 10th of Ramadan city, about 60 kms north of Cairo, on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for attacking a remote Egyptian army outpost in the Sinai Peninsula with a suicide car bomb and heavy machine gun fire. The assault killed at least 23 soldiers in the deadliest attack in the turbulent region in two years. Fayed El-Geziry AP Photo