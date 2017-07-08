Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.
Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest

In Cuba's prime tobacco fields in the province of Pinar del Río, Jesus Jerald Echevarria, Caridad Piloto Morejon and others are in the middle of harvest season. Music performed by Mezclarte.

Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia

Newlyweds Elizabeth and Oscar Vargas were enjoying the final days of their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico when news broke that Hurricane Patricia was quickly approaching. Elizabeth Vargas describes the mood in Puerto Vallarta as she and her husband bought supplies and hunkered down with fellow vacationers in a conference room at Dreams Villamagna resort in this exclusive video.

SC escape captured in Texas

Jimmy Causey, 46, was apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety Causey had been on the lam since Wednesday. He was serving life sentences at Lieber Correctional when he escaped.