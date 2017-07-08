World

July 08, 2017 8:02 AM

Tropical storm off Mexico not expected to threaten land

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a tropical storm is growing in strength in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico but is not expected to threaten land.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Eugene's center is located about 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

It is heading toward the northwest, and away from land, at 9 mph (15 kph).

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

The hurricane center said Saturday that Eugene is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday.

