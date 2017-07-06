Rights group warns of bind for migrants as EU looks to Libya

FILE- In this Friday Jan. 13, 2017 file photo, a migrant reacts on being rescued by the MV Aquarius, after 191 people and two corpses were recovered from international waters in the Mediterranean Sea about 22 miles north of Sabrata, Libya. Europeans have made a wrong, and dangerous, turn on the Mediterranean as they try to slow the ever-growing number of migrants crossing the sea by looking for help from Libya, a country in chaos that is the jumping-off point for the hazardous journey, Amnesty International said in a report released Thursday, July 6, 2017. Sima Diab, File AP Photo