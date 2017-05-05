The Latest: Hollande-Merkel farewell meeting set for Monday

The Latest on the French presidential elections (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
The German government says outgoing French President Francois Hollande will hold a final meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his successor is elected.
Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that Hollande, whose term ends May 14, will have dinner with Merkel at the chancellery.
Seibert said the chancellor will thank Hollande for five years of close cooperation, "for a good chapter in German-French friendship, for the very intensive cooperation on various themes" such as the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
German officials have made no secret of their hopes that centrist Emmanuel Macron will beat far-right contender Marine Le Pen in Sunday's presidential runoff vote. Seibert said that the German government will "very quickly" be in contact with the winner.
1:30 p.m.
Paris police say 12 people have been arrested after environmental activists breached the Eiffel Tower's security, hung a protest sign and rappelled down.
The Greenpeace activists converged on the tower around 5 a.m. and managed to keep the banner, emblazoned with the French motto of "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity," on display for around 45 minutes.
Six of them rappelled from the tower's archway beneath the banner.
The protest against Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate, came just two days before France's election.
1:20 p.m.
Emmanuel Macron's supporters gave far-right leader Marine Le Pen a hostile reception as she stopped at Reims cathedral on the campaign trail.
Macron, a centrist with strong pro-EU views, and Le Pen are pushing for votes on the last day of campaigning before Sunday's runoff. Polls suggest Macron could secure a comfortable victory.
Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with Macron's campaign slogans and holding placards outside the church, supporters chanted "Marine, give the money back!"
French investigators asked the European Parliament last month to lift Le Pen's immunity so that she can face possible prosecution over suspected misuse of parliamentary salaries. The case concerns accusations that Le Pen and others in her National Front party used EU-paid parliamentary aides for party activity.
Reims cathedral is highly symbolic for Le Pen's National Front. Joan of Arc, the party's heroine, was present there for the 1429 coronation at the cathedral of Charles VII in the midst of her battles. A statue of Joan of Arc stands outside the cathedral.
11:45 a.m.
Students at a Paris high school have written an open letter to French voters asking them to choose "democracy" on Sunday.
The students at Lycee Buffon recalled the tragic fate of five students shot in 1943 for fighting the Nazis and said France should unite in the fight against the far-right National Front and its candidate, Marine Le Pen.
The letter did not call on voters to throw their support behind centrist Emmanuel Macron, though.
"I'm 15, 16, 17 or 18, I'm a student. Even If I'm not old enough to vote, I'm concerned," the letter said. "Dear reader, you should know that Marine Le Pen's France is not the France we love. Our France is beautiful, tolerant and cosmopolitan. So go and vote on Sunday, for this France, this democracy."
11:00 a.m.
On the last day of France's presidential campaign, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron mingled with the crowd in the small streets of the southwestern town of Rodez.
Smiling, taking selfies and shaking hands, he stayed for a few minutes in a local cafe. He also visited the 16th century cathedral without press.
People wished him "courage" and luck ahead of Sunday's runoff against far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
Some left-wing voters told him they will choose him on Sunday but will remain vigilant about his pro-business project they fear will weaken workers' protections.
Macron listened, always smiling — yet didn't answer.
9:35 a.m.
Protests are breaking out in Paris on the last day of campaigning before the French presidential election, with environmental activists dangling off the Eiffel Tower and students blocking the entrance to high schools.
Activists for Greenpeace slipped into the Eiffel Tower around 5 a.m. and hung a banner with the French national motto: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. Six activists then rappelled down the tower's archway.
The sign was removed about 45 minutes after it was unfurled.
Meanwhile, the Paris school district says 10 high schools are completely or partially blocked by student protesters who say they oppose both presidential candidates.
9:05 a.m.
French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron says his country has to find a common destiny and overcome the anger that is dividing it.
Macron, in the last day of campaigning for the presidential election, told Europe 1 radio that if he is elected his duty will be to "ensure that the country keeps its balance."
He said Friday he had chosen as his prime minister someone with enough political experience to help bring together a legislative majority but refused to name his choice.
Despite a testy debate with far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Wednesday, Macron insisted that — should he win — she would be the first person he would call.
8:35 a.m.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says her anger during the presidential debate against her centrist rival is a reflection of the anger she sees throughout France.
In the last day of campaigning before Sunday's presidential vote, Le Pen acknowledged the testy debate between her and Emmanuel Macron.
"My words were nothing but the reflection of the anger that will explode in this country," she told RTL radio on Friday.
She criticized Macron as the candidate of the elite and said the French have had enough of their political and economic situation.
In recent years, Le Pen has tried to soften the profile of the National Front party founded by her father. The party has long been accused of racism and anti-Semitism.
