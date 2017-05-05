Pakistan: Afghan security fires on census workers, killing 1

Afghan security forces fired without provocation on Pakistani census workers and soldiers escorting them near the Afghan border, killing one civilian and wounding 18 others, Pakistan's army said Friday.
Four soldiers were among the wounded in the attack in the border town of Chaman in Baluchistan province, Pakistan army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.
In Afghanistan, police said Pakistani fire wounded two of its security personnel.
Pakistani authorities responded to the incident by shutting the border crossing, blocking the movement of people and supplies to its landlocked neighbor. Local tribal police said Pakistani soldiers used light and heavy weapons to return fire.
Zia Durani, a spokesman for the police chief in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, blamed Pakistan for initiating the gun battle. He said Pakistan wanted to use the cover of census collection to help militants sneak into Afghanistan. Durani said the clash erupted when Pakistani "militias" tried to cross the border Friday morning. He claimed that their forces damaged two Pakistani tanks in the exchange of fire.
In a statement, Pakistan's army Friday said the shooting from the Afghan side came despite being alerted in advance that census workers would be visiting villages there as part of the national census, which was launched in March.
Ghafoor said Afghan forces have been creating hurdles for census workers since April 30 in the villages of Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir, which are divided between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Pakistan shares a 2,200-kilometer (1,375 mile) long porous border with Afghanistan, and Friday's incident came as census workers entered the Killi Luqman village to carry out the census, which was last conducted in 1998 and which at the time recorded a national population of 180 million. Analysts believe the figure has crossed over 200 million.
Pakistan has for years been home to 1.5 million registered, and almost 1 million unregistered, Afghan refugees who fled to safety from their war-torn homeland, but they suffer whenever tension escalates between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as Islamabad responds by closing the border with Afghanistan, blocking trade and movement of people.
