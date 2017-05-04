World

May 04, 2017 10:31 PM

14 die as truck carrying them falls into canal in India

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Police say at least 14 people died when a small truck carrying them fell into a canal after smashing into a concrete railing on a highway in northern India.

Police officer Hem Pal Singh says another 22 people have been injured in the accident early Friday in Etah district in Uttar Pradesh state.

Singh says the victims were returning home after attending a pre-wedding ceremony. He says the driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.

Driver fatigue, negligence, poor quality roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in India.

Police figures show India has the world's highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes.

