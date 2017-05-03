President Trump says forging peace in the Middle East may not be so tough

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas during their news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
President Donald Trump awaits for the arrival of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Susan Walsh
AP
President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, where he and President Donald Trump spoke.
Evan Vucci
AP
President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Susan Walsh
AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Susan Walsh
AP
President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
President Donald Trump meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
President Donald Trump shakes hands with with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Susan Walsh
AP