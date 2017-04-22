World

April 22, 2017 1:38 AM

Afghan official: Gunmen attacked army base, 100 casualties

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

Gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in the Balkh province, killing or wounding more than 100 army personnel, an Afghan official said Saturday.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the attack a day earlier on a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army left dozens of soldiers and other personnel dead or wounded.

Gunmen entered the compound with a military vehicle and began shooting at soldiers as they prayed in a mosque, he said.

Waziri said there were 10 attackers. Two carried out suicide attacks and eight other attackers were killed in the battle.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in an email sent to media.

The 209th corps is located in the Dihdadi district of Balkh and is the biggest army base and one of the seven crops of the country's defense ministry which has responsibility to provide security for northern and northeastern provinces.

