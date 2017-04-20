World

April 20, 2017 12:40 PM

Two police officers shot, one killed, in Paris, reports say

By Greg Hadley

Paris police are warning people to avoid the area around the French capital’s grand Champs-Elysees after reports that two police officers were shot Thursday, with one dying.

Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting, saw a man’s body on the ground and the area was quickly evacuated by police

According to the BBC, the gunman has been killed by police. While Paris has been hit with several terrorist attacks in recent years, there has been no announced connection between the shooting and terrorism.

CNN reports that one of the officers has been killed, while the other was “seriously injured.” The media outlet also reports the attacker has been “taken down.”

Reuters also reports that one officer has been killed. There are also unconfirmed reports of another shooting victim, but it is unclear if that person was a bystander or another attacker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

