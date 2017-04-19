World

April 19, 2017 1:08 AM

Afghan official: Taliban governor among 14 killed in clashes

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say 14 Taliban fighters, including the shadow governor of the northern Baghlan province, have been killed in heavy fighting with Afghan forces.

Amir Gul Hussainkhil, the deputy provincial chief police, said Wednesday that Afghan security forces launched a large-scale attack on the insurgents the night before in the western part of the province, setting off five hours of intense fighting and killing Taliban shadow governor Mawlavi Lal Mohammad.

Hussainkhil said the dead also included a number of expert bomb makers. He says no government forces were killed.

The Taliban have not commented on the fighting.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest

Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest 1:04

Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia 1:50

Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia

View More Video

Nation & World Videos