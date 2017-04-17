World

April 17, 2017 9:27 AM

North Korea accuses US of creating situation for nuclear war

The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador is accusing the United States of turning the Korean peninsula into "the world's biggest hotspot" and creating "a dangerous situation in which a thermonuclear war may break out at any moment."

Kim In Ryong told a news conference Monday that U.S.-South Korean military exercises being staged now are the largest-ever "aggressive war drill." He said North Korea's measures to bolster its nuclear forces are self-defensive "to cope with the U.S. vicious nuclear threat and blackmail."

He says his country "is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S."

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Clovis North English Teacher dances after return from Ellen show appearance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos