World

April 15, 2017 1:03 AM

10 killed in Sri Lanka as massive mound of garbage collapses

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan officials say at least 10 people were killed and 12 others injured when a massive mound of garbage collapsed on part of a poor neighborhood in the capital during festivities to mark the local new year.

The Disaster Management Center said Saturday that 75 people whose homes were damaged were being housed in a nearby school. The center said army soldiers were still searching the site to ensure that nobody was buried under the enormous heap of garbage.

The accident occurred Friday night in Colombo.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest

Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest 1:04

Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia 1:50

Californian honeymooning in Puerto Vallarta describes scene before Hurricane Patricia

View More Video

Nation & World Videos