Target recalls Easter toys due to ingestion hazard

More than 500,000 water-absorbing toys sold at Target were being recalled Thursday because they pose a hazard to children if ingested.
Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino were sold at Target stores nationwide from February through March.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that if the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and could be life-threatening. Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested. Medical professionals and parents should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an X-ray.
The recalled easter eggs and grow toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.
The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.
No incidents have been reported. About 560,000 toys have been sold.
The Safety Commission reports consumers should immediately take the recalled toy back to Target and the store will issue a full refund.
Consumers with questions are encouraged to call Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, visit www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “School/Stationery/Seasonal,” or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.
Comments