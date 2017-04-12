World

April 12, 2017 3:38 AM

Iran's Ahmadinejad registers to run for president

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has filed to run in the country's May presidential election, contradicting a recommendation from the nation's Supreme Leader to stay out of the race.

Associated Press journalists watched as stunned election officials processed Ahmadinejad's paperwork on Wednesday.

Ahmadinejad previously said he wasn't going to run after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised him not to. But many hard-liners in Iran seek a tough-talking candidate to rally around who can stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated the nuclear deal with world powers, is expected to run for re-election.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Nation & World Videos