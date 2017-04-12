World

April 12, 2017 1:06 AM

85-year-old man to attempt become oldest Everest climber

The Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal

An 85-year-old climber is attempting to climb Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to scale the world's highest mountain.

Min Bahadur Sherchan plans to climb next month during a window of favorable weather on the summit.

The grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of six had claimed the title when he first scaled Everest in May 2008, but his record was broken by a then-80-year-old Japanese in 2013.

Sherchan says he is confident he will succeed and the only problem he could face is the unpredictable weather.

Once he is able to regain his record, he plans to campaign for world peace, travel to conflict areas to preach for world peace.

