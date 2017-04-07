World response to US strike reflects divide over Syria

1:13 Fresno State's lacrosse team drawing better crowds, fan support (and winning, too) Pause

0:36 B-17 Flying Fortress flies again over Fresno

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

2:04 Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'

2:31 Movie trailer: 'Going in Style'

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain