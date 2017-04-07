Romanian tourist hurt in London attack has died

0:36 B-17 Flying Fortress flies again over Fresno Pause

1:13 Fresno State's lacrosse team drawing better crowds, fan support (and winning, too)

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

3:28 High speed rail construction update for March 2017