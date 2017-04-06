The Latest: Australia 'strongly supports' US attack in Syria

1:13 Fresno State's lacrosse team drawing better crowds, fan support (and winning, too) Pause

0:36 B-17 Flying Fortress flies again over Fresno

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

3:28 High speed rail construction update for March 2017

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’