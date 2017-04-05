Syria chemical attack death toll now at 72; new strikes hit

1:02 Clovis High's James Patrick winningest baseball coach Pause

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

2:28 Bee staffers tackle retro mode in "MLB The Show 2017" video game

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’