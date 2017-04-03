French radicals get respect in Le Pen's presidential race

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood Pause

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

1:45 Jeff Tedford on Kids Day and the new season of Fresno State football

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers