Leftist claims win in Ecuador election; rival cries foul

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days? Pause

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:41 Kayaker rescued after clinging to cliff in Montaña de Oro State Park

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment