Demonstrators protest Afghan president's Australia visit

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days? Pause

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids