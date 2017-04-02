South African parliament speaker weighs no confidence motion

1:39 JC baseball: Reedley at Fresno City highlights including a walk-off celebration Pause

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

2:28 Bee staffers tackle retro mode in "MLB The Show 2017" video game

2:03 Prep Softball: Clovis tops Buchanan in TRAC

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno