Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is now the second-richest person in the world

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications Pause

0:54 César Chávez remembered at 21st annual garlanding ceremony at Fresno State

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:18 Fresno Unified Education Summit hopes to usher in new era

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'

1:54 Movie Trailer: 'Boss Baby'