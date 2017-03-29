Judge clears wealthy man of sexual assault because he didn’t ‘enjoy it’

The four men – all from prominent families – were dubbed “Los Porkys” on social media after they were accused of kidnapping a classmate after a party at their private school in Veracruz, Mexico and then sexually assaulting her on Jan. 1, 2015.
The ruling for one of those men, 21-year-old Diego Cruz, was made public Monday. Judge Anuar González cleared Cruz of sexually assaulting the then 17-year-old girl, not because he hadn’t done what he was accused of, which was touching her breasts and inserting his fingers in her vagina, but because he had done so without “carnal intent,” according to the Guardian.
Cruz “made a touch on the aggrieved minor, and at the same time did not intend to reach the vaginal, anal intercourse, nor oral ... it is possible to consider that there was no purpose to copulate,” the judge wrote in his decision, according to Presencia, a newspaper in Veracruz.
The judge said “rubbing” would not be considered a sexual act if it is not meant for “satisfying a sexual desire,” according to Presencia.
The decision and Cruz’s release prompted outrage online. Veracruz has become a particular example of Mexico’s failure to hold the wealthy to the same legal standards of the poor in recent months, according to the Guardian.
A graphic circulated on Facebook Tuesday in responde to the judge’s decision. It reads, in Spanish, “I touched but I didn’t penetrate. I penetrated but not with my penis. I touched and I penetrated but I did not feel pleasure. It is not sexual abuse. This is what women in Mexico face.”
One man compared Cruz’s actions to that of Lionel Messi, a soccer player who has been suspended for four games and issued a $10,000 fine for insulting a referee.
“They punished Messi more for words than the ‘Porky’ #Diego #Cross for a vile act,” he wrote in Spanish. “That’s why we are as we are in the world ...!”
Castigaron mas a Messi por unas palabras que al "Porky" #Diego #Cruz por una vileza.— Quien Mas!!!... (@fafoluna) March 28, 2017
Por eso estamos como estamos en el mundo ...! pic.twitter.com/RbKplfPI3F
“He sexually touched her, but because he didn’t enjoy it, it’s not sexual abuse?” Estefanía Vela Barba, an activist on gender issues, told the Guardian.
The victim and her family went public with the incident last year, in an effort to “shame prosecutors into action,” according to the Guardian.
“I’m not hiding. I’m not saying anything but the truth. I have nothing to repent,” wrote the woman in a statement posted on Facebook late in February 2016. “I’ve gone drinking. I’ve gone to parties. I’ve worn short skirts like many girls my age ... and for that I’m going to be judged? For that I deserved what happened?”
Cruz is the son of a local politician with allies in the state government, according to the Guardian.
The victim has 10 days to challenge the judge’s decision, which she intends to do, according to Presencia. They may integrate a complaint against the judge as well, her lawyer indicated to the publication.
Comments