These dogs were once meant to be eaten. Now they're on their way to adoption.

Some had likely been abandoned pets. Others were too young to know any other life. But for years, the several dozen dogs on the farm in Goyang, South Korea had known the same existence: kept in cages and pens without light or fresh air, meant to be slaughtered as food.
About 12 miles northwest of Seoul, their owners — who had run the dog farm off and on for years — were thinking of retiring. But before they did, the husband and wife team thought of the dogs they had sold to meat traders in the past and the future they wanted for the animals still in their care. They didn’t want to sell the dogs, they realized. They wanted to save them.
“I’ve been farming dogs for 20 years, but in all that time I’ve never killed them or taken them to the slaughter house myself. Mostly dog traders came to my farm to take them away,” the husband, whose family name is Kim, told the charity Humane Society International, according to a press release. “I kept feeling bad whenever I sold them to the traders... I tried to leave the dog meat industry several times but somehow people gave me dogs and I restarted. I used to eat dog meat but now I can’t eat it.”
Kim asked the Humane Society if they would rehome the farm’s dogs somewhere safe. On Saturday, days after they were rescued from the farm, 46 of their dogs arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City to begin a long journey to shelters in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas, in search of a new home.
The dogs ranged from miniature pinscher mixes to a German shorthaired pointer, with Shih Tzus and Jindo mixes among the group, according to the Humane Society. But as the dogs arrived in ones and twos, several peered from their beige plastic crates as staffers from the Humane Society International prepared to send them to their respective shelters.
The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, which helped transport dogs to some of the Pennsylvania and Maryland shelters that plan to take dogs in, shared photos of the animals curled up in the corners of their crates and being held before their airport departure.
At least five dogs have already been placed in a shelter in Harrisonburg, according to the Pittsburgh rescue team.
The dogs weren’t the first to be rescued from a farm in South Korea, where the sale of dog meat has already been declining. About 17,000 dog meat farms are still open in South Korea, according to the Associated Press, but the Humane Society has tied the nation’s upcoming Olympic Games in 2018 to its campaign to end dog meat consumption. The organization has already rescued more than 800 dogs from six other farms in the last two years, according to their website.
“More and more dog meat restaurants are shutting down and now it’s not a business that people are willing to do for a living,” Kim, the farmer, told Humane Society International. “Dog meat consumers are also getting less and less, so although I can’t say it will be ended, I can say it is a dying business for sure.”
