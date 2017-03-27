Merkel challenger seeks to move past deflating state vote

Chancellor Angela Merkel's challenger in Germany's September election vowed Monday that his party won't be put off its stride by a deflating result in a state vote, and warned his conservative rivals against celebrating too early.
Merkel's Christian Democrats easily beat challenger Martin Schulz's center-left Social Democrats in Saarland state on Sunday. A much tighter race had been expected after the Social Democrats were boosted in polls by nominating Schulz, a former European Parliament president but a newcomer to national politics, in January.
The popularity of Saarland's conservative governor apparently trumped what has become known as the "Schulz effect," and Schulz himself was keen to highlight regional factors in explaining Sunday's vote.
"We have picked up support in the last few weeks, in Saarland too, and we are looking ahead," Schulz said, promising to draw "the necessary consequences" for two more state elections in May in bigger regions that his party already leads.
"We're in it for the long haul — that message goes to those who are celebrating today, understandably from their point of view, but should not celebrate too early," he said.
A deputy leader of Merkel's party said the Saarland win gives the conservatives "tail wind" for the upcoming elections, but they still won't be easy.
"Everything that was said about the Schulz train rolling over everything and changing everything didn't come true," Armin Laschet told ZDF television.
Laschet faces an uphill task to oust a center-left government in May in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is Germany's most populous state and Schulz's home region.
"We have tail wind, but we haven't won anything yet," he said. "It will be difficult."
In Saarland, the Social Democrats failed to win enough support for a new coalition with the hard-left opposition Left Party. While a similar national alliance adding another left-leaning party might be Schulz's best hope of becoming chancellor, the prospect may also have turned off Saarland voters.
Schulz said it would be "not just wrong but negligent" to draw conclusions from that for other elections.
