Authorities files terror charges against Antwerp driver

1:58 Bernice Short wins Sam’s Club grand prize in national contest: a 2017 Ford Mustang Pause

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital

1:54 The symbolic imagery of Los Pingos (The Trickster) by Humberto Batista explained

1:21 Giving Syrian refugees support

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:01 Green pizza for St. Patrick's Day

1:40 770 East Shaw Avenue near Fashion Fair mall to offer live/work units