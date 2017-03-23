Israel police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets

1:26 Valley doctors explain how to improve U.S. health care Pause

2:03 About 12,000 attend Mexican soccer match at Chukchansi Park

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:41 The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry

2:32 Movie Trailer: 'The Last Word'

1:09 Aaron Peck's Pro Day Highlights/Interview

0:56 Fear, anger over proposed changes to health-care law