House of Commons session suspended after reports of shooting outside Parliament

The House of Commons, one of the houses of the United Kingdom’s parliament, suspended a session Wednesday afternoon after reports of a shooting in the area, news reports said.
The House of Commons was in the middle of a sitting when a man armed with a knife ran through the gates into the Palace of Westminster’s front yard, the Guardian reported. According to reporters on the scene, gunfire was also heard.
David Lidington, the leader of the Commons, told members of Parliament that police shot an apparent assailant but had no more information, according to the Guardian.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was aware of an incident at Westminster and investigating.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
