Would you give up your license to save your family about $2,000 on your funeral?

Drivers over the age of 65 cause more traffic fatalities than any other age group, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Men are more likely to cause fatalities between the ages of 16 and 24, but when both sexes are taken together 65 and older is the most risky driving age group in the U.S. Seniors made up 13 percent of those involved in traffic deaths in 2015.
But giving up your independence is a struggle for anyone, and as most people with older parents or grandparents know, convincing them to give up their license is typically not easy. One Japanese town, where drivers 75 and older accounted for 13 percent of motor deaths in 2016, is trying to make it easier – by giving funeral discounts.
Shigenori Ariga, manager at the Heiankaku funeral home in Aichi, told CNN that they’ve teamed up with Ichinomiya police department to offer 15 percent off funeral costs to any seniors who surrender their licenses. The funeral home has 89 locations in the area.
When a senior goes to a police department to surrender their license, the police will give them a certificate that verifies the discount.
“We have lots of tragic funerals relating to traffic accidents and there is an increasing trend (of) elderly driving,” Ariga told CNN. “So we hope this campaign will help the elderly and (their) families to think that they can return their driver’s licenses.”
A funeral is far from cheap. In the U.S. the average cost is around $10,000, according to Parting, a funeral home comparison site, and Japan is even more expensive at about $13,300. That means the discount would save families about $2,000 on a loved one’s funeral.
The same town started offering a 15 percent discount on ramen noodles to seniors who gave up their licenses in November 2016. It’s unclear if those who surrender their licenses will now receive both discounts.
Other areas of Japan have also tried to cut down on older drivers using perks such as cheaper taxi rides or reduced entry fees for public baths, according to the Telegraph.
Japan passed a bill in 2015 mandating a test for dementia for drivers older than 75 as a condition for renewing their license. They must also undergo other cognitive tests. A driver found to have dementia can have their license revoked, according to Japan Today.
