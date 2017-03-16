The Latest: Armed student arrested in France school shooting

1:24 Clovis 12-year-old wins Fresno County Spell-Off for third year in a row Pause

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

1:25 Tranquillity woman keeping suitcases out, just in case of levee break

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods