Strengthened security 1 year after Ivory Coast beach attack

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14 Pause

1:29 Young brain-power in a sea of tri-folds as students prep for Fresno County Science Fair

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

2:22 Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

1:05 Get to know the Rogue Festival 2017 performers